RAMMSTEIN - Demo Tracks From Guitarist RICHARD Z. KRUSPE's Former Band ORGASM DEATH GIMMICK Streaming

September 25th, 2020 marked 25 years since Rammstein emerged from Berlin with its debut album, Herzeleid. To celebrate the anniversary, the RammWiki page on YouTube continues to roll out rare audio and video material from the band's career. The latest clips are taken guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe's pre-Rammstein band, Orgasm Death Gimmick.

Orgasm Death Gimmick was formed in 1991 in Berlin, Germany. In August 1991 they produced their first demo tape. Ten months later, in June 1992, they produced their second demo tape, which was followed by their third and last demo in 1993. In February '93 the band broke up. Rammstein was formed in 1994 by Kruspe, vocalist Till Lindemann, rhythm guitarist Paul Landers, bassist Oliver Riedel, drummer Christoph Schneider, and keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz. The line-up remains unchaged.

Orgasm Death Gimmick is always credited for the riff in the Rammstein song "Sehnsucht", which is taken from the song "Cyber".

To celebrate Rammstein's first indelible impact on global hard rock history, the band and Vertigo/UMe will release limited, remastered editions of the band’s groundbreaking debut on December 4. They have released an official trailer for Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) featuring the CD and vinyl LP versions of the album.

Herzeleid (XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered) will feature the album’s original tracklist on a single CD, housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, and, for the first time ever, the remastered album with HD sound will be available digitally.

In addition, there will be a 2LP version with a slipcase containing two 180 gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter effect. The creator of the original artwork, Dirk Rudolph, is also responsible for the Anniversary Edition packaging. The booklets also contain the original band portraits shot by Praler. Both the CD and vinyl editions are strictly limited.

Tracklisting:

"Wollt Ihr Das Bett in Flammen Sehen"

"Der Meister"

"Weisses Fleisch"

"Asche zu Asche"

"Seemann"

"Du Riechst So Gut"

"Das Alte Leid"

"Heirate Mich"

"Herzeleid"

"Laichzeit"

"Rammstein"