RATROD Announces New Singer JEREMY HUGO

After a three-month long search, Philadelphia’s premier hard rock outfit Ratrod have welcomed new frontman, Jeremy Hugo to the band.

Hugo, a Philly native and veteran of the local rock scene (ex-Betty Whitetrash, amongst others), had taken a brief sabbatical from recording and performing until he heard that Ratrod was searching for “the perfect new leader” and he immediately stepped up.

"I saw Ratrod open for Faster Pussycat a few years ago, and I've been a fan ever since! They are a solid, no-nonsense, kick-ass rock'n'roll band. LJ and I go way back - we always talked about being in a band together, but it seemed like it was never meant to be...until now! I'm really excited to work with these guys, and I can't wait to get out there and kick some ass."

Ratrod’s Mark McCarty says, “We spoke with a few guys and even met with some of those but no one actually clicked perfectly. Then one day, there's a twinkle in the eye and a 'let's do this!' swagger that walked into the band room...and that was Jeremy.”

Bassist LJ adds, “I’m so excited to welcome Jeremy to Ratrod. Looking forward to finally working with him and seeing the new direction we take with him onboard.”

Jeremy will make his live debut with the band on May 3 at the M3 Pre-party at the Reckless Shepherd in Columbia, MD.