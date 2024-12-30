RAZOR Announce June 2025 Show In Waterloo

Canadian thrash metal legends, Razor, have announced a show in Waterloo, ON (Canada) on June 21, 2025. This will be Razor's first show in Waterloo in nine years.

Rounding out the lineup for the show are Toronto thrashers Korrosive, Kitchener black metal band Stolos, Hamilton thrash metal act Zero Tolerance, and Kitchener's Killer Chaos.

Tickets for the show are $40 advanced, $50 at the door. Online tickets on sale now here. View an event page here.