RAZOR Part Ways With Drummer RIDER RIPPERSON; Replacement Announced
August 25, 2023, 49 minutes ago
Rider Johnson (aka Rider Ripperson), drummer of legendary Canadian thrash metal band Razor, has announced that he has left the band. He has been replaced by Shareef “Reef” Hassanien (Invicta).
A message from Rider states: "Yes, I left Razor awhile back, just kept it hush. I had a great decade with these boys lots of laughs but I felt like it was my time to move on. I wish them well and Shareef Hassanien is going to kill it. Love you all and stay thrash!!!"
Razor are yet to comment on the lineup change. Stay tuned for updates.