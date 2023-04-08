Recap And Behind-The-Scenes Tour Of India's Bangalore Open Air 2023 Featuring MAYHEM, PESTILENCE, GODLESS, KRYPTOS And More Streaming (Video)

In a new clip from YouTuber Karl Rock, posted April 3rd, he takes us into and behind-the-scenes of India's Bangalore Open Air 2023. Check it out below.

Kark Rock: "India has its own extreme metal festival and I went this year to see how it compares to foreign music festivals! I'll take you backstage at the Bangalore Open Air festival in the Indian state of Karnataka. Including behind-the-scenes of Mayhem's pre-show prep. The lineup also included death metallers Pestilence, Born of Osiris, Godless, Dying Embrace, Kryptos, and Amophia.

Bangalore Open Air is India's premier hard rock and heavy metal music festival. It started in 2012 and has featured bands like Mayhem, Iced Earth, Napalm Death, and Marduk. From thrash titans Kreator and Destruction to legendary heavy metal stalwarts Iced Earth and extreme metal luminaries like Mayhem, Rotting Christ and Vader, Bangalore Open Air has been bringing legendary and cutting-edge acts to India.

The festival brings around 6,000 Indian metal fans together every year, and it's continually growing. With its combination of great music, good food, and a lively atmosphere, the Bangalore Open Air Festival is an experience not to be missed for anyone visiting the city."