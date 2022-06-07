Report: BON JOVI Bassist ALEC JOHN SUCH Asked Friend For Help Before Death, Died Of Natural Causes

Last Sunday (June 5), Bon Jovi leader Jon Bon Jovi announced the passing of former bassist, Alec John Such, at 70. Today, TMZ is reporting that they have learned that Alec knew something was wrong in the hours leading up to his death, asking a friend for help in the middle of the night.

Says TMZ: "It was around 2:15 AM Saturday when Alec woke up at his South Carolina home to use the bathroom. On his way back to bed, Alec called out to a friend who was staying with him, the friend helped Alec get back into bed and then left the room, when the friend came back later to check on John, he was dead ... according to Tamara Willard, Chief Deputy Coroner for Horry County. We're told EMS was called to the scene and performed life-saving measures but couldn't revive Alec. It's believed he died of natural causes... no accident or foul play is suspected."

Alec John Such was born in Yonkers, New York on November 14, 1951 and was a consistent member of Bon Jovi on these legendary albums: Bon Jovi (1984), 7800° Fahrenheit (1985), Slippery When Wet (1986), New Jersey (1988), Keep The Faith (1992).

