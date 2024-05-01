Report: LINKIN PARK Considering 2025 Reunion Tour With Female Vocalist

Billboard is reporting that three members of Linkin Park are mulling a possible 2025 reunion tour and are considering hiring a female vocalist to succeed late lead singer Chester Bennington, several sources close to the band tell Billboard.

Booking agency WME is taking offers for a potential Linkin Park tour along with headlining festival dates featuring Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson and Dave Farrell, the sources say. The band has not indicated who will sing on behalf of Bennington, who was often praised as one of the most gifted and durable vocalists of the 2000s with a dynamic range tailor-made for the group’s genre-bending style.

One source tells Billboard the band is hoping to find a female vocalist to front the reunited band, matching rumors that have been making the rounds in recent weeks.

Read more at Billboard.

Late Linkin Park singer, Chester Bennington (pictured at top), passed away on July 20, 2017 at the age of 41. He was found dead at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. His death was ruled as suicide by hanging.