Report: Rapper Claims IRON MAIDEN Are Suing Him Over Artwork Similarities
May 2, 2024, 15 minutes ago
exclaim.ca is reporting that rapper OsamaSon is claiming that he's being sued by Iron Maiden over artwork similarities.
"Iron Maiden is suing me so... ......cover is gone," the hip-hop producer wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story, captured by @Kurrco on Twitter. OsamaSon was referring to the art for the deluxe edition of his Flex Musix (FLXTRA) album, released back in February, which resembles a Powerslave-era drawing of the metal band's perennial mascot, Eddie.
Says exclaim.ca: "The original Maiden artwork features a mummified Eddie from the chest up, chewing on a chain while being struck by lighting — one of the many Derek Riggs-drawn renderings tied to the band's 1984 classic album. As you can see, OsamaSon's art also features a chain-chewing mummy being struck by lightning. Coincidence?"
Osamason is being sued by Iron Maiden over his 'FLXTRA' cover art pic.twitter.com/4CHf5ARoiQ— Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 1, 2024