Report: Sony Music In Talks To Buy QUEEN's Music Catalog In Potential $1 Billion Deal

Sony Music is reportedly in talks to acquire the catalog of iconic British rock act Queen, reports Music Business Worldwide.

That’s according to Bloomberg, which published an article on Wednesday (May 29) citing sources as saying that Sony is currently “working with another investor” on a transaction that “could potentially total $1 billion”.

Bloomberg added that the negotiations “are ongoing and may not result in an agreement” but that a potential deal would include “merchandising and other business opportunities”.

Queen’s catalog features megahits like "Killer Queen"," Bohemian Rhapsody", "Another One Bites The Dust" and many more.

News of Sony’s reported talks to acquire Queen’s catalog arrives a year after Music Business Worldwide broke the news (in May 2023) that discussions were happening between Queen’s representatives and certain companies over a potential $1 billion-plus catalog sale.

That catalog, they reported, combined both publishing and recorded music rights, all jointly and equally owned by the band’s surviving ‘classic’ line-up (Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon) plus the estate of Freddie Mercury.

Read more at Music Business Worldwide.