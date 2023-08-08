REPTALIEN Feat. REVEREND Guitarist Announce TAUNTED’s JACQUES SERRANO As New Vocalist

Reptalien has announced the addition of Taunted’s Jacques Serrano as their new vocalist.

Featuring Reverend guitarist Bill Rhynes, Reptalien plays no-frills heavy metal in the vein of Metal Church and Judas Priest. They released their self-titled debut independently in September 2022 and NoLifeTilMetal Records issued the album on CD and vinyl earlier in 2023.

The members of Reptalien actually came together from different parts of the world, including Poland, Italy and the United States. Hailing from the United States were Rhynes and equally legendary drummer Fabio Allesandrini from Annihilator. Rounding out the lineup was Mikolaj Krzacek from Poland on vocals and Connor Sim from Italy on bass. Serrano now takes over the vocal duties for Krzacek.

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to help fund the follow-up to their self-titled debut. Head to Kickstarter for more information.