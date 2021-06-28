Reservoir Acquires Producer TOM WERMAN's Catalogue Including Girls, Girls, Girls By MÖTLEY CRÜE

Reservoir has announced the acquisition of the producer catalogue of Tom Werman, reports Andre Paine of MusicWeek.

The deal for the rock producer’s catalogue includes 100% of his producer rights for all of his works including the US #1 hit "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" by Poison.

Werman began his career as an A&R executive for Epic Records, signing rock acts including REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, Ted Nugent, Molly Hatchet and Boston, before shifting focus to record producing. He went on to contribute to 23 gold and platinum records for artists and bands such as Ted Nugent, Cheap Trick, Molly Hatchet, Blue Oyster Cult, Mötley Crüe, Twisted Sister, Lita Ford, Dokken, Kix, L.A. Guns and Poison.

Some of Werman’s evergreen productions include Poison’s "Nothin’ But A Good Time", Twisted Sister’s "We’re Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock", Mötley Crüe’s "Girls, Girls, Girls", and Cheap Trick’s "Surrender".

Tom Werman said: “It’s gratifying to make this agreement with Faith Newman and the Reservoir team who genuinely care about my work, and I’m glad to have found such avid supporters.”

