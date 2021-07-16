RESURRECTION KINGS Feat. BLACK SABBATH, DIO, DOKKEN, LYNCH MOB Alumni Steaming New Song "Troubled Soul"

Resurrection Kings, consisting of core members Craig Goldy (guitars), Chas West (vocals), and Vinny Appice (drums), have announced their return. Skygazer, the follow-up to their self-titled debut album, takes up where they left off, offering a magnificent set of songs with big, heavy riffs coupled with loads of catchy hooks and melodies. The album is out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

Today, the band has released the track "Troubled Soul", which can be heard below. Order/save the new album here.

"Once again, with the talent pool in which we have access to create, we all brought our "A" game to the writing and recording of this album. With the freedom to utilize the music that we all were influenced by that started our musical endeavours to begin with, hopefully we expanded upon them in a way in which to inspire another generation of listeners to start a similar journey," says guitarist Craig Goldy.

Goldy is truly on fire here, hitting every note with passion and feel. Vocalist Chas West shows off his massive pipes, delivering an exquisite hard rock performance. Appice is, as always, rock solid behind the kit. Fans who loved the '80s hard rock/metal vibe coupled with touches of '70s legends of the band's debut, will have much to celebrate with Skygazer.



Resurrection Kings is a band centered around the talents of Craig Goldy, of Giuffria and Dio fame. The idea for the band sprang from a set of demos he recorded with singer Chas West, a vocalist with an unbelievable set of pipes, who has worked over the years with bands like the Jason Bonham Band, Foreigner, Tribe Of Gypsies, and his own band, West Bound (Frontiers Music Srl). From there, Frontiers President & Head of A&R Serafino Perugino became involved and prompted Goldy to put together a lineup which also included former Dio/Black Sabbath and current Last In Line drummer Vinny Appice.

Produced and co-written by Alessandro Del Vecchio (Revolution Saints, Hardline, JORN, etc.), the resulting self-titled debut album was an impressive example of classic hard rock with contemporary production and edge. mixing a vibe of Whitesnake's 1987 with Dio's Dream Evil and adding a touch of classic Led Zeppelin and Rainbow. An extremely fun, rockin' record where the musicians were able to stretch their wings and really go for it in their performances.

The band's pure talents and performances here coupled with Del Vecchio’s production makes for a massive album that will surely be a hard rock highlight of the year.

Tracklisting:

"Skygazer"

"World's On Fire"

"Tears"

"Fight Against Our Pride"

"Angry Demons"

"Savior Of Souls"

"Don't Blame Our Love"

"Is This The End"

"Troubled Soul"

"Set Me On Fire"

"Calling All Angels"

"Troubled Soul":

"World's On Fire":

"Skygazer" video:

Lineup:

Chas West - Vocals

Craig Goldy - Guitars, keyboards, bass

Vinny Appice - Drums

Alessandro Del Vecchio - production, bass and keyboards