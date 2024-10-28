REVENGIN Unveils New Single / Video "Decadent Feeling"

Brazil's Revengin presents “Decadent Feeling”, the second single from their album Dark Dogma Embrace, scheduled to be released in early 2025 via WormHoleDeath.

Following the overwhelming reception of “Circle Of Mistakes”, Revengin’s new single delivers a powerful yet graceful narrative of an intense love that gradually becomes platonic after a series of heartbreaking disappointments. With a striking melody and an intense chorus, the song portrays an internal battle of feelings where reason and emotion lead to the certainty of anguish.

Providing a unique cinematic experience, the music video for “Decadent Feeling” was filmed in the band’s hometown of Rio de Janeiro.

Stream the single here. Produced by Caio Mendonça and Revengin, “Decadent Feeling” was recorded at Tellus Studio (Onslaught, Ektomorf, Borknagar), mixed and mastered by Caio Mendonça.

Check out the video for the aforementioned “Circle Of Mistakes”: