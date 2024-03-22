REX BROWN Says He's "Absolutely" Open To Making New PANTERA Music - "I Could Tell You More, But I'm Not Going To"; Audio

In an on-site radio interview with Andrew Haug, recorded at Knotfest Australia on March 21, Pantera bassist Rex Brown discusses the band's resurgence, their current touring, and more.

Asked if he's open to the idea of writing new Pantera music, Rex answers, "Absolutely. I could tell you more, but I'm not going to."

Listen below:

Pantera's reformed lineup - comprised of surviving members Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass), along with Zakk Wylde (guitars) and Charlie Benante (drums) stepping up to fill the spots of late Pantera members Dimebag Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul Abbott - could possibly release a live album recored during the band's current tour.

In an interview with The Vinyl Guide Podcast, Charlie Benante is asked if the band have discussed putting out a live recording from the tour. He answers, "Yeah. We talked about that. We'll see. We record a lot, and it's probably just spending time with it and see what shows are good, or take a song from this show or a song from that show and compile it for a live record. I would love to do that."

Listen to the interview with Charlie below:

Iconic by Collectionzz has announced the release of their official limited edition Pantera 2024 Tour Foil Trading Cards, a premium 14 card set produced in conjunction with their partners at GAS Trading Cards.

Each set comes in a sealed clam shell case and holographic sticker of authenticity adhered. The cards are the same exact high quality paper and printing as their sold out foil posters.

These are only available until March 22, at which time the edition will close forever.

