REXORIA Release “Light Up The Sky” Video

Rexoria have released their new single "Light Up The Sky," today. The song is taken from the band's third album Imperial Dawn, due for release on February 3, 2023.

Rexoria on the new single:

"'Light Up the Sky' is a power metal-song with a chorus that sticks in your head - after only the first listen! It's mix with a great song melody, heavy and rough guitars, distinct drums and topped with a shimmer from the keyboards."

With strong melodies, heavy riffs and exciting keyboards 'Imperial Dawn' is an album impossible to sit still to. Containing a wide spectrum of songs ranging from new electronic hard rock to emotional folk inspired songs, there is something for everyone here.

Mixed by Stefan Hellblad from Within Temptation and mastered by Thomas “Plec” Johansson, Imperial Dawn is of top quality sound.

Rexoria has previously done several European tours and has played with bands such as Battle Beast, Bloodbound, Dynazty, Hardcore Superstar and Raubtier to name a few.

Preorder Imperial Dawn here.