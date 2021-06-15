RHAPSODY OF FIRE Announce European Tour Dates For January / February 2022
June 15, 2021, an hour ago
Italy's Rhapsody Of Fire have cehcked in with the following update:
"We are proud to announce that we will be touring all over Continental Europe in January/February 2022 and will be performing songs from our upcoming album, Glory For Salvation (to be released in Fall 2021) in addition to our most iconic anthems! We will be accompanied with special guest Nightmare and opening act Phantom Elite (+ warm-up bands Existance and Manigance in France), which will make each of those shows very special and epic for the fans of the genre".
Dates are as follows:
January
18 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
19 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje
20 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko
21 - Valencia, Spain - RockCity
22 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem
24 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
25 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur
26 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
27 - Pau, France - L'Ampli
28 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
29 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod
30 - Grenoble, France - Sessynet L'ilyade
February
1 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
2 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
3 - Diest, Belgium - Hell
4 - Den Hague, Netherlands - Musicon
5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
6 - Mörlenbach, Germany - Live Music Hall
8 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
9 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
10 - Essen, Germany - Turock
11 - Nilvange, France - Le Gueulard Plus
12 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
13 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
15 - Ubach Palenberg, Germany - RockFabrik
16 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
17 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
19 - San Dona di Piave, Italy - Revolver
20 - Milano, Italy - Legend
Rhapsody Of Fire recently released a lyric video for "I'll Be Your Hero", the title track of their new EP, out now via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and order your copy of the EP here.
The band recently issued the following statement: "We are incredibly excited to announce the release of a brand new Rhapsody Of Fire EP entitled I'll Be Your Hero. The EP will include many unreleased tracks including a brand new single from our upcoming studio album, Glory For Salvation, a re-recording of 'Where Dragons Fly', two live performances recorded during The Eighth Mountain Tour, and three different language adaptations of the ballad 'The Wind, The Rain And The Moon'.
Tracklist:
"I’ll Be Your Hero" (Single Version)
"Where Dragons Fly" (Re-recording)
"Rain Of Fury" (Live)
"The Courage To Forgive" (Live)
"The Wind, The Rain And The Moon"
"Sin Un Adios"
"Senza Un Addio"
"La Force De Me Battre"
"I’ll Be Your Hero" lyric video:
Where Dragons Fly":