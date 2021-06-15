RHAPSODY OF FIRE Announce European Tour Dates For January / February 2022

Italy's Rhapsody Of Fire have cehcked in with the following update:

"We are proud to announce that we will be touring all over Continental Europe in January/February 2022 and will be performing songs from our upcoming album, Glory For Salvation (to be released in Fall 2021) in addition to our most iconic anthems! We will be accompanied with special guest Nightmare and opening act Phantom Elite (+ warm-up bands Existance and Manigance in France), which will make each of those shows very special and epic for the fans of the genre".

Dates are as follows:

January

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

19 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

20 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

21 - Valencia, Spain - RockCity

22 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

24 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

25 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

26 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

27 - Pau, France - L'Ampli

28 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

29 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod

30 - Grenoble, France - Sessynet L'ilyade

February

1 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

2 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

3 - Diest, Belgium - Hell

4 - Den Hague, Netherlands - Musicon

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

6 - Mörlenbach, Germany - Live Music Hall

8 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

10 - Essen, Germany - Turock

11 - Nilvange, France - Le Gueulard Plus

12 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

13 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

15 - Ubach Palenberg, Germany - RockFabrik

16 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

17 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

19 - San Dona di Piave, Italy - Revolver

20 - Milano, Italy - Legend

Rhapsody Of Fire recently released a lyric video for "I'll Be Your Hero", the title track of their new EP, out now via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and order your copy of the EP here.

The band recently issued the following statement: "We are incredibly excited to announce the release of a brand new Rhapsody Of Fire EP entitled I'll Be Your Hero. The EP will include many unreleased tracks including a brand new single from our upcoming studio album, Glory For Salvation, a re-recording of 'Where Dragons Fly', two live performances recorded during The Eighth Mountain Tour, and three different language adaptations of the ballad 'The Wind, The Rain And The Moon'.

Tracklist:

"I’ll Be Your Hero" (Single Version)

"Where Dragons Fly" (Re-recording)

"Rain Of Fury" (Live)

"The Courage To Forgive" (Live)

"The Wind, The Rain And The Moon"

"Sin Un Adios"

"Senza Un Addio"

"La Force De Me Battre"

"I’ll Be Your Hero" lyric video:

Where Dragons Fly":