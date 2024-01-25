RICHIE FAULKNER's ELEGANT WEAPONS Cover "War Pigs" By BLACK SABBATH At Resurrection Fest 2023; Pro-Shot Video

Professionally filmed video of Elegant Weapons performing the Black Sabbath classic "War Pigs" at Resurrection Fest on June 29, 2023 in Viveiro, Spain has just surfaced online and can be enjoyed below.

Elegant Weapons is comprised of Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest) on guitar, Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, MSG) on vocals, Dave Rimmer (Uriah Heep) on bass, and Christopher Williams (Accept) on drums.

In May 2023, Elegant Weapons released their debut full-length, Horns For A Halo (produced by Faulkner’s Judas Priest bandmate, Andy Sneap and featuring album performances by Pantera’s Rex Brown and Judas Priest's Scott Travis), via Nuclear Blast Records.

Check out this official interview featuring all four members:

Tracklisting:

"Dead Man Walking"

"Do Or Die"

"Blind Leading The Blind"

"Ghost Of You"

"Bitter Pill"

"Lights Out"

"Horns For A Halo"

"Dirty Pig"

"White Horse"

"Downfall Rising"

"Horns For A Halo" video:

“Do Or Die” video:

"Blind Leading The Blind" video: