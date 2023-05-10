RICHIE FAULKNER Says Vinyl Production Is Affecting The Release Of New JUDAS PRIEST Album

Judas Priest have been working on their follow-up to 2018’s Firepower album. Speaking with ABC Audio, guitarist Richie Faulkner shares that the actual recording of the album is “almost finished", reports KSLX.

“I think we have some vocals to do, and then we’ve gotta mix and then master,” Faulkner says.

What comes after that, though, is a little bit more up in the air. “We gotta finalize artwork and actually manufacture the stuff… make the vinyl and get that done,” Faulkner explains. “I think vinyl takes a little while these days, so it depends how long that takes to actually manufacture the physical product. So that’s the question mark.”

Elegant Weapons - the new band featuring Faulkner, alongside Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero,, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, and Accept drummer Christopher Williams - will release their debut full-length, Horns For A Halo (produced by Faulkner’s Priest bandmate, Andy Sneap and featuring album performances by Pantera’s Rex Brown and Judas Priest's Scott Travis), on May 26 via Nuclear Blast Records. Read more about it here.

Judas Priest have announced tour dates for the UK and Ireland in March 2024. Dubbed "Metal Masters", the dates will include special guests, Saxon and Uriah Heep.

The tour is set to launch at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on March 11, and will conclude at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on March 24.

Says Judas Priest: "we are thrilled to start this World Tour in the renowned traditional homes of heavy metal and can't wait to see our amazing family of Priest maniacs!"

Tour dates:

March

11 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

13 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

15 - Dublin, Ireland - 2 Arena

17 - Bournemouth, England - International Arena

19 - Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena

21 - London, England - OVO Arena Wembley

(Photo - James Garvin)