ELEGANT WEAPONS Feat. JUDAS PRIEST, RAINBOW, URIAH HEEP, ACCEPT Members Release "Do Or Die" Music Video; Live Dates Announced

The much-talked about new collaboration, Elegant Weapons, have released their latest single, “Do Or Die”. Comprised of Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, and Accept drummer Christopher Williams, “Do Or Die” is the band's second single/video (directed by Lief Thomason) off their forthcoming debut full-length, Horns For A Halo.

Stream “Do Or Die” here, and watch the music video below.

“‘Do Or Die’ is a rip roaring track about taking the opportunity and giving it your all,” explains Faulkner. “Take the shot, play the game and do it to the best of your ability. It’s the fastest track on the record and is a blast to play!”

Elegant Weapons will soon be hitting the road in Europe, beginning in June and running through July, which will include performances with Pantera, festival appearances, and also headlining their own shows. Tickets to the shows can be purchased here.

“We are very much looking forward to touring and our first tour dates are taking place in Europe starting in June 2023. Fans can expect heavy songs with catchy melodies, great vocals and lots of riffs! We all live to play live, and can’t wait to take the Elegant Weapons out onto the live stage.”

Tour dates:

June

12 - Czech Republic - O2 Arena (With Pantera)

13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti (With Pantera)

16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas (With Pantera)

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics (With Pantera)

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

25 - Murcia, Spain - Rock Imperium Festival

26 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Club

28 - Lisbon, Portugal - Evil Live Festival

29 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Festival

July

2 - Bologna, Italy - Return Of The Gods Festival

30 - Ebbw Vale, UK - Steelhouse Festival

Elegant Weapons’ debut full-length, Horns For A Halo (produced by Faulkner’s Priest bandmate, Andy Sneap and featuring album performances by Pantera’s Rex Brown and Judas Priest's Scott Travis), will be dropping May 26 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Man Walking"

"Do Or Die"

"Blind Leading The Blind"

"Ghost Of You"

"Bitter Pill"

"Lights Out"

"Horns For A Halo"

"Dirty Pig"

"White Horse"

"Downfall Rising"

"Blind Leading The Blind" video:

(Photo - Matt Owent)