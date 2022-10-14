RICK MASSIE – Prog Metaller Releases Cover Of ALICE COOPER’s “Wind-Up Toy”

Prog-metaller Rick Massie released his latest single, a cover of Alice Cooper’s “Wind-Up Toy” on Friday, October 14, 2022. The track can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music, or downloaded for free at Bandcamp.

Wind-Up Toy by Rick Massie

The cover comes as part of the line of annual Hallowe’en singles that have been released by Rick. Being his favourite day of the year, it’s a chance to bring new (and old) “spooky” music into the ears of metal fans across the world.

The song was one of Rick’s biggest (and early) inspirations in his musical life.

“My favourite holiday is fast-approaching, and I thought it would be fun to celebrate with one of my favourite tracks of all-time. “Wind-Up Toy" is a dark and disturbing tale, one which could only be conceived by the brilliant mind of Alice Cooper. Alice's music has been a staple throughout my life, and especially at Hallowe'en.”

“I remember being a young kid - younger than I can remember for sure, maybe 5 or 6? I remember sitting on the floor with my Dad as he played ‘Skeletons in the closet’ on his record player. It was so strange, so creepy, and so… incredible. As the years went by, Alice Cooper remained my favourite artist (in fact, the only artist I listened to, until I got old enough to buy my own CD’s). When Hey Stoopid came out, it hit me so hard. It was mind-blowing in its impact and perfection. And ‘Wind-up Toy’ was the one that hit me the hardest. I still listen to it far more often than should be considered normal, even after all these years. It set me on a path of dark, creepy, and inspiring music, which eventually led me to creating dark (and light) progressive metal.”

The track features Rick’s recognizable wall-of-sound approach, and layers of choirs and orchestra that add a new ominous vibe to the dark song.

Massie released his latest album, Guided To An Imperfect Light on June 3, 2022. The album is a 7-track, nearly 60 minute journey through light, darkness, sadness, and hope. It can be found on all major streaming platforms and on Bandcamp.