RIKI RACHTMAN - Iconic Host Of Headbangers Ball Announces Final Dates For “One Foot In The Gutter” Show

Famed music personality Riki Rachtman—former host of MTV’s “Headbanger’s Ball and co-owner of the iconic Hollywood rock club “Cathouse”—has been touring across the U.S. and Australia including sold-out dates in NYC, Nashville, Charlotte, Chicago, and Sydney. In his one-man show “One Foot In The Gutter,” named after his trademark phrase, Rachtman shares uncensored, never-before heard stories along with previously unseen photos and videos from his experience of being at the epicenter of the most decadent era of rock & roll history throughout the late 80’s and early 90’s.

“We were not sure what to expect,” shared Kevin Zink (owner of Flint, MI’s staple music venue Machine Shop). “We don’t normally do storyteller type shows but every person in attendance was engaged for the whole two and a half hours and left having the best time. ‘One Foot In The Gutter’ was one of our favorites shows ever.”

“The show is hilarious at times but also takes a serious turn and shares my battle with drugs, time in jail, pornstar girlfriends and some rock star feuds,” says Riki. “It’s a rag to riches to rags story like no other. The show also recounts through videos and photos some of the most iconic moments of ‘Headbangers Ball.’ It might be the episode with Nirvana or going to the waterpark with Alice In Chains. It’s all there but also filled with many unexpected twists and turns.”

Riki elaborates: “I’ve had a pretty incredible career but nothing has been as rewarding as these shows. I have revealed stuff on stage that I have never told anyone. I don’t know why I feel so comfortable up there. To meet people across America and Australia that truly enjoyed the show is one of the coolest things I have ever experienced.

Rachtman will bring back the show one last time across the Southwest starting August 2 in New Orleans, LA at House of Blues and wrapping up with a special homecoming show on August 13 in Hollywood at the Bourbon Room, just down the street from where Cathouse was located.

“The Hollywood show will be unique because there will be stories in my show that involve people that are out in the audience,” Riki reveals. “I’ll also have family members at the show that don’t know the true stories of my debaucherous past.”

Tickets and limited “VFI” (very f*cking important) packages which include a private Q&A plus 30-minute hang with Riki along with a signed poster, exclusive merch and early entry are on sale now at cathousehollywood.com.

Dates:

August

2 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

4 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

5 – Austin, TX – Come & Take It Live

6 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

8 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto

9 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee

11 – Hermosa Beach, CA – Saint Rocke

13 – Hollywood, CA – Bourbon Room