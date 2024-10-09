RIKI RACHTMAN - Iconic Host Of Headbangers Ball Talks GUNS N' ROSES, FASTER PUSSYCAT, And Much More On Idiots In Bars; Video

It's a deep dive into the life of one of rock 'n' roll's most iconic personalities. Starting from his early days in Hollywood, where he co-founded the legendary Cathouse nightclub—a haven for rock stars and misfits alike—Riki Rachtman quickly made his mark in the heart of the 1980s glam metal scene. Explore his journey from the underground club scene to the mainstream spotlight as the host of MTV's Headbangers Ball, where he became the face of heavy metal and hard rock on television. Riki discusses the highs and lows of his career, his lasting influence on music culture, and the wild ride that defined an era.

The Idiots In Bars chat with Riki—co-hosted by Rayen Belchere of Bourbon Crow—is packed with laughs, insights, and the kind of stories that make you feel like you’re part of the gang. Whether you’re a fan of '80s rock, curious about the Sunset Strip, or just love hearing behind-the-scenes tales, this episode is for you.

For futher details, visit CathouseHollywood.com.