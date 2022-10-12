RILEY'S L.A. GUNS Announce New Single "Overdrive"

Riley's L.A. Guns will release their new single, "Overdrive" on October 21 via Golden Robot Records. Pre-order/add/save here.

"Overdrive" is the riff-filled new single from Riley's L.A. Guns in anticipation of their upcoming album, expected to be in their fans hands in mid 2023.

The lineup features long time members Steve Riley, Kelly Nickels, with Scott Griffin and Kurt Frohlich made their debut in 2019 before releasing their album Renegades, featuring singles "All That You Are", "Crawl", "You Can't Walk Away" and title track "Renegades".

"Overdrive" marks a new era for the band with an atmospheric approach to it. The track is highly energized from the get-go with no shortage of the instrumental breaks you love and the tantalizing vocals that keep engaged throughout the song.

Golden Robot Global Entertainment Group CEO and President Mark Alexander-Erber has had this marked as one of the highlights of the year for the Golden Robot Records release calendar, commenting, "All this bullshit that rock is dead, just have a listen to this killer new single from Riley’s LA Guns and it’s proof that it's not only alive but it's screaming and yelling the house down."

Drummer Steve Riley has also expressed his excitement at the new era the band is entering, saying, "We are so excited about this second album from the band The Dark Horse and we feel we really took it up a notch with the songwriting, performances, and production after our well received first album Renegades. This first single "Overdrive" is a balls out rocker and a great way to open this new album. We know you guys are going to love it and we can’t wait to see you out on the road in 2023!"

"Overdrive" will be available digitally October 21 via Golden Robot Records globally with a collectable surprise for dedicated fans to follow.