RIVERGHOST Release New Single “Rollin’ In”

The latest release from Nashville-based rock band Riverghost is finally upon us! “Rollin’ In” is action-packed right out of the gate. It’s a song of nefarious and wicked love. It promises to set your heart and the streets on fire, leaving you melted and weak in the knees.

“Rollin’ In” kicks things up for Riverghost with its immediate drum punch straight into a killer groove and a soulful blues vocal. Written, produced, and recorded by Riverghost, the first single off their new EP is a fiery intro of what’s to come.

It’s four minutes of drivin’ fast and taking chances. Enjoy! Stream / download “Rollin’ In” here.

