RIVERGHOST Wake The "Sleeping Giant" With New Single

"Sleeping Giant" comes in as the fourth single to be released by RiverGhost this year. Keeping things consistent, the band brings rock and roll into the forefront while incorporating all the best elements of rhythm and blues to define their sound. "Sleeping Giant" has familiar warm, twangy guitar tones and the quintessential blend of velvety yet bold vocals found in RiverGhost's discography. The band spares nothing in delivering their message that confronts history - past and present, demanding to be heard. "Sleeping Giant" is now available on all streaming platforms.

While RiverGhost has been in action since 2021, they bring their groovy rock and roll sound to 2022 with their long awaited on-record debut. This blues rock act captures the essence of classic bands like Guns N' Roses, The Black Crowes, and Aerosmith with a fresh take on that sacred sound. Bringing in elements of soul, rhythm and blues and country wrapped in rock and roll, RiverGhost is paving their way as a band for all listeners to enjoy.

Producer Tim Dolbear mentions: "Kaige (Dvelle, vocalist) and Randy ('Boots' Roberts, guitarist) work together like they have been on the same team for their entire lives, kind of a Steven Tyler/Joe Perry synergy when they are in the room together. In the studio, working with the team was just effortless. All I had to do was stay out of the way and not mock it up."

In the words of RiverGhost: "If you love that four on the floor rock’n roll, if you love songs that hang in your mind, pump your heart and haunt your soul… buckle up, it’s coming fast!"

Check out the three previously released songs from Riverghost: "End Of The River", "Darkhorse", and "Fruit On The Vine".

For further details, visit RiverGhost on Facebook.