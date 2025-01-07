RIVERSIDE Release "Friend Or Foe?" Single And Music Video

Poland’s pioneering and leading progressive rock band, Riverside, recently announced their definitive live album release, Live ID.. Recorded on June 1st, 2024 at COS Torwar in Warsaw, Live ID. culminates the ID.Entity album cycle with a massive live rendition of 12 songs across over 110 minutes playing time and will be released worldwide via InsideOutMusic on January 24.

Riverside’s vocalist/bass-player and main songwriter Mariusz Duda comments about the upcoming live release as follows:

“I would argue that Riverside always come across better in concerts than on studio albums. In fact, it’s only during live performances that our songs gain their full potential. What’s more, some song arrangements are much better in live versions than in studio recordings. There are a lot of nuances, quirks, and, above all, explanations of what Riverside’s music is all about. That’s why Live ID. is not just an ordinary live album. It’s an album that reveals the band’s true identity.”

Live ID. not only contains thrilling performances of songs off Riverside’s latest and much acclaimed 2023 studio album ID.Entity, but also re-visits catalogue favourites in a compelling way, once more stressing the band’s unique stance and relevance within the current progressive music scene.

For a next taste of Live ID., check out the release’s second single, “Friend Or Foe?", out now across all digital platforms, and check out the live-clip taken from the live Blu-ray, directed by Paul Green, below:

Live ID. will be made available as Ltd. 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak (With 24page booklet and the Blu-ray comes with stereo and 5.1 audio options for the live-show, plus a special “Behind the Scenes” feature), Gatefold 3LP on 180g vinyl with 8page LP-Booklet or as Digital album.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“#Addicted”

“Panic Room”

“Landmine Blast”

“Big Tech Brother”

“Lost”

“Left Out”

CD2

“Post-Truth”

“The Place Where I Belong”

“Egoist Hedonist”

“Friend Or Foe?”

“Self-Aware”

“Conceiving You”

Blu-ray

“#Addicted”

“Panic Room”

“Landmine Blast”

“Big Tech Brother”

“Lost”

“Left Out”

“Post-Truth”

“The Place Where I Belong”

“Egoist Hedonist”

“Friend Or Foe?”

“Self-Aware”

“Conceiving You”

Behind the scenes documentary

Live ID. will also be available as Gatefold 3LP on 180g vinyl with 8page LP-Booklet in the following variants:

- Gatefold black 3LP / Unlimited

- Gatefold lilac 3LP / Limited to 400x copies, available from JPC & Burning Shed

- Gatefold blue 3LP / Limited to 500x copies, available from insideoutshop.de & various other retailers

Side A:

“#Addicted”

“Panic Room”

“Landmine Blast”

Side B:

“Big Tech Brother”

“Lost”

Side C:

“Left Out”

“Post-Truth”

Side D:

“The Place Where I Belong”

Side E:

“Egoist Hedonist”

“Friend Or Foe?”

Side F:

“Self-Aware”

“Conceiving You”

“Landmine Blast” live video: