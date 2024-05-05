ROB ZOMBIE And TODD McFARLANE Team Up Again For New Action Figure

May 5, 2024, 10 minutes ago

news rob zombie todd mcfarlane

Rob Zombie and Todd McFarlane have teamed up again for a new Rob Zombie action figure. It's been 24 years since the last McFarlane / Zombie figure. You can pre-order the new one now at this location.

The new Rob Zombie figure is based on his look from the “Dragula” music video, which can be seen below.

Product Features:

  • Incredibly detailed 6” scale figure featuring Rob Zombie likeness
  • Designed with up to 12 points of articulation for posing and play
  • Accessories include microphone and mic stand
  • Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity
  • Showcased in Music Maniacs themed window box packaging

 



