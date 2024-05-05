ROB ZOMBIE And TODD McFARLANE Team Up Again For New Action Figure
May 5, 2024, 10 minutes ago
Rob Zombie and Todd McFarlane have teamed up again for a new Rob Zombie action figure. It's been 24 years since the last McFarlane / Zombie figure. You can pre-order the new one now at this location.
The new Rob Zombie figure is based on his look from the “Dragula” music video, which can be seen below.
Product Features:
- Incredibly detailed 6” scale figure featuring Rob Zombie likeness
- Designed with up to 12 points of articulation for posing and play
- Accessories include microphone and mic stand
- Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity
- Showcased in Music Maniacs themed window box packaging