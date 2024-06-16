ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Share Throwback Cover Of LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Black Dog" For Sunday Lunch (Video)

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, have shared a throwback performance of the Led Zeppelin classic, "Black Dog", for their weekly Sunday Lunch. Check it out below.

"We look back at one our personal faves here at T&R HQ!"

On playing with her husband, Toyah comments: "I also love seeing my husband on stage. It's such a joy because normally we're on different continents. To be on stage together, it's an absolute joy!"

On Fripp’s connection to Metallica, Fripp added: “To link this song with (King Crimson's) "Frame by Frame," which we went through a little while ago (NOTE: reference to an earlier episode of Rob Squad and the Creators). I read an interview where Kirk Hammett of Metallica said how much he enjoyed the double guitar parts of Adrian (Belew) and Robert on the Discipline album and "Frame by Frame."

On who he listens to and who influenced him, Fripp says: "Well, Hendrix, Clapton, Beck, McLaughlin, Page, and Chuck Berry. In the early days, Scotty Moore, Elvis's player, Little Richard. The sheer power of that man was astonishing."