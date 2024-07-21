ROBERT FRIPP & TOYAH Share Throwback Cover Of OZZY OSBOURNE's "Crazy Train" For Sunday Lunch (Video)

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, have shared anouther throwback video for Sunday Lunch. Check out their performance of Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" below.

The new episode of The Osbournes podcast is available for streaming below.

Descrpition: "The Osbourne fam is back and answering YOUR fan questions: including Ozzy's dream band members and fast food favorites. The conversation flows into hilarious personal stories and memories about travel, dealing with airport mishaps, favorite snacks, and more. The family also discusses their travel essentials and the unpredictable nature of flying, complete with humorous anecdotes and past travel experiences."