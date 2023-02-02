ROBERT PLANT Accepts UK Americana Award - "It Is A Great Privilege And Honour"

Led Zeppelin News is reporting that Robert Plant attended the UK Americana Awards in London on January 26 and gave a speech while accepting the award for "International Album Of The Year".

Plant’s latest album with Alison Krauss, Raise The Roof, won the award and Plant attended the ceremony at Hackney Empire to accept it.

“It’s quite remarkable really because it’s 14 years since our last confession, so we had no real idea whether or not we could still cook it,” Plant said on stage. “What we experienced was an adventure into some of the most beautiful songs that we could imagine.”

On the heels of a triumphant year that saw Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for their first international tour in more than a decade, the duo has announced new tour dates for 2023.

Kicking off April 25 in Shreveport, LA, this latest run will bring the music of 2021’s T Bone Burnett-produced, Grammy-nominated Raise The Roof and 2007’s Grammy-sweeping Raising Sand to audiences across North America, including stops at Louisville’s Palace Theatre, Kansas City’s Starlight Theatre, Tucson’s Centennial Hall, and Tanglewood in Lenox, MA. A full list of confirmed dates is below.

General on-sale gets underway February 3 at 10 AM, local time. For tickets and more information, go to plantkrauss.com/.

A highlight of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ recent tour was the band’s performance at Denver’s storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 1. Now, for the first time, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Live At Red Rocks will be available to stream in its entirety on March 16 at 8 PM, GMT for viewers in the UK/Europe and 8 PM, ET for US viewers, exclusively via Mandolin, the music industry’s leading digital fan engagement platform. Tickets for the stream, which will have a viewing window of 48 hours from its premiere, will be available for purchase starting on February 14. For more information, go to mandolin.com/.

Raising The Roof Tour 2023 dates:

April

25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

26 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

29 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

May

2 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

3 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center @ The Heights

5 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

9 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

10 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

13 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

17 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

18 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

June

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater

15 - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall at University of Arizona

17 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park

18 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

20 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

29 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

July

1 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

2 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center**

3 - Portland, ME - Thompon's Point

5 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

* On sale 2/17

** On sale 3/9