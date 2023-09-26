ROBERT PLANT Hands Out Trophies And Medals At Charity Running Event In Worcestershire, England; Photos

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, presented trophies and medals to runners competing in Cookley's historic 'Round The Wall' race, reports The Shuttle.

The popular event, which has been running for more than 80 years, returned to the village on Sunday (September 24). Karl Heeley, of Amazing Feet Running Club, was the fastest male in the 3.4-mile race, which covers the circumference of Cookley. He also set a new record for the event, completing the run in just under 18 minutes.

Robert Plant recently announced a UK tour with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. The trek, featuring special guest Taylor McCall, launches on November 1 at Brighton Dome in Brighton, England, and wraps on November 23 at Victoria Hall in Stoke-On-Trent, England.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Brighton Dome - Brighton, UK

2 - G Live - Guildford, UK

5 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK

7 - Bournemouth Pavilion - Bournemouth, UK

8 - David's Hall - Cardiff, UK

11 - Lyric Theatre - The Lowry - Salford, UK

13 - New Theatre - Oxford, UK

16 - The Anvil - Basingstoke, UK

17 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK

19 - Grimsby Auditorium - Grimsby, UK

20 - Sage Gateshead, Sage One - Gateshead, UK

22 - St George's Hall - Bradford, UK

23 - Victoria Hall - Stoke-On-Trent, UK