ROBERT PLANT - New Close-Up Fan-Filmed Video Of "Stairway To Heaven" Performance At ANDY TAYLOR Benefit Concert Streaming

Andy Taylor, acclaimed guitarist, writer, and founding member of Duran Duran, hosted an event on October 21 to celebrate his incredible music career and extraordinary cancer journey. Andy was joined by icons of pop, rock, comedy, science, and art, all coming together for one exceptional evening.

The evening included legendary Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant, who performed "Thank You", "Black Dog" and "Stairway To Heaven". It was the first time Plant had performed "Stairway To Heaven" since Led Zeppelin's 2007 show at the O2 Arena in London, England, which is featured in the Celebration Day concert film.

New close-up fan-filmed video of the "Stairway To Heaven" performance - the first time in 16 years - has surfaced on YouTube and can be viewed below.

Robert Plant is on a UK tour with Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian. The trek, featuring special guest Taylor McCall, launched on November 1 at Brighton Dome in Brighton, England, and wraps on November 23 at Victoria Hall in Stoke-On-Trent, England.

Tickets are on sale here.

Tour dates:

November

2 - G Live - Guildford, UK

5 - Symphony Hall - Birmingham, UK

7 - Bournemouth Pavilion - Bournemouth, UK

8 - David's Hall - Cardiff, UK

11 - Lyric Theatre - The Lowry - Salford, UK

13 - New Theatre - Oxford, UK

16 - The Anvil - Basingstoke, UK

17 - Corn Exchange - Cambridge, UK

19 - Grimsby Auditorium - Grimsby, UK

20 - Sage Gateshead, Sage One - Gateshead, UK

22 - St George's Hall - Bradford, UK

23 - Victoria Hall - Stoke-On-Trent, UK