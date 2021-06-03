ROBERT PLANT - New Details Revealed About Upcoming Album With ALISON KRAUSS

LedZepNews is reporting that new details have emerged about the upcoming album that Robert Plant has made with Alison Krauss, the sequel to their Grammy award-winning 2007 album, Raising Sand.

Greg Leisz, a musician who played on Raising Sand, told a recent episode of the Everyone Loves Guitar podcast that he has heard a song from the upcoming album. “I actually just recently heard a song from the upcoming record, he’s doing another record with Alison Krauss and I heard a track from it the other day,” he said. “Incredible.”

One track from the new album is called “Searching For My Baby”, Leisz told the podcast before singing part of the song: “Searching, searching for my baby,” he sang. “When you hear that, it’s going to blow your mind. It’s fantastic.”

