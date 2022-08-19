ROBERT PLANT On The Possibility Of LED ZEPPELIN Reunion - "Going Back To Get Some Kind Of Massive Applause, It Doesn't Really Satisfy My Need To Be Stimulated"

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, who launched their 2022 Raise The Roof tour on June 1st, are featured in a new interview with the LA Times. Following is an excerpt.

LA Times: You’ve both been singing for decades. Talk about how you take care of your voices.

Plant: "I don’t. I just go out and sing. I know a guy from a famous band that Alison’s quite friendly with — he’s gonna pour some sugar on me or something — who creates a complete hullabaloo backstage. I was back there one time and he was making such a bloody noise. I said, 'Why are you doing that?' He said, 'I’m warming up.' I said, 'Well, you won’t have anything left by the time you get there.'"

LA Times: A voice changes over time.

Plant: "I know that the full, open-throated falsetto that I was able to concoct in 1968 carried me through until I was tired of it. Then that sort of exaggerated personality of vocal performance morphed and went somewhere else. But as a matter of fact, I was playing in Reykjavík, in Iceland, about three years ago, just before COVID. It was Midsummer Night and there was a festival, and I got my band and I said, 'OK, let’s do 'Immigrant Song'.' They’d never done it before. We just hit it, and bang — there it was. I thought, 'Oh, I didn’t think I could still do that.'"

LA Times: Plenty of fans would love to hear you do it with Led Zeppelin.

Plant: "Going back to the front to get some kind of massive applause — it doesn’t really satisfy my need to be stimulated."

Read the complete interview here.

On June 24th, Plant and Krauss performed at Glatonbury 2022 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, England. Pro-shot video of their set closer, the Led Zeppelin / Memphis Minnie & Kansas Joe McCoy classic "When The Levee Breaks", can be viewed below.

Plant and Krauss recently announced a new string of US dates in support of Raise The Roof. The new leg launched on August 15 in San Diego, CA, and concludes on September 4 in Austin, TX. Dates below.

August

20 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

21 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre

23 - Napa, CA - Oxbow Riverstage

25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

27 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Amphitheater

28 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amp

September

1 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

3 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

4 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater