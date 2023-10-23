ROBERT PLANT Performs LED ZEPPELIN's "Stairway To Heaven" Live For The First Time In 16 Years; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Andy Taylor, acclaimed guitarist, writer, and founding member of Duran Duran, hosted an event on October 21 to celebrate his incredible music career and extraordinary cancer journey. Andy was joined by icons of pop, rock, comedy, science, and art, all coming together for one exceptional evening.

The evening include legendary Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant, who performed "Thank You", "Black Dog" and "Stairway To Heaven". It was the first time Plant had performed "Stairway To Heaven" since Led Zeppelin's 2007 show at the O2 Arena in London, England, which is featured in the Celebration Day concert film.

Check it out at the 43 minute mark:

Other guests at the event included Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley, drummer to the stars David Palmer (Rod Stewart, ABC, Pet Shop Boys, Sting, Bryan Adams, Tom Jones, The The, Yellow Magic Orchestra), Brit & Ivor Novello nominated singer Ella Henderson, the inimitable Katherine Ryan, broadcaster Nina Nannar and many more.

Andy became Ambassador of the UK-based charity CAT after his cancer journey was transformed by one of the charity’s Founders, Professor Sir Chris Evans, who is also one of the world’s leading biotech entrepreneurs. Sir Chris and the experts he works with identified the life-changing treatment Andy is now receiving in London.

Andy Taylor: “I’m very excited to take my first steps back into playing live again, so I’d like to pass on my heartfelt thanks to all who have supported me in making the evening possible. Over the past several months I’ve got to know Sir Chris well & dug into the vast knowledge & experience he has, which not only gave myself a 2nd shot at life but greatly heightened my awareness as to what can be done & the role, I could play in helping others achieve their best outcomes. And really, all we had to do was put a band together, but not just any old band, so I’m very buzzed about blowing out a few cobwebs & raising as much as possible for CAT – The Cancer Awareness Trust.”

Professor Sir Chris Evans says, “This event is a celebration of an incredible musician, collaborator, friend, and Ambassador, the iconic Andy Taylor. So many amazing people have come together to put this show together with Andy and I can’t wait to celebrate with them all on the night.”

Founded by Professor Sir Chris Evans and Dr Rajan Jethwa, the charity is developing a global first, a website called Cancer Platform, which will do for millions what Sir Chris and the charity have done for Andy. It will make it quick and easy for everyone affected by cancer to freely access information they can trust at every stage of their cancer journey. Cancer Platform will transform cancer outcomes globally, and this event will raise money that will go directly towards the creation of the new global platform.

The 100 guests, a mix of philanthropists, supporters, and members of music industry, donated to the charity to secure their spot at the unique event. In addition, fans can enter an auction to bid for two exclusive VIP tickets and a meet and greet with Andy on the night.

Professor Sir Chris Evans: “I’m looking forward to putting the funds raised to the crucial and urgent work of transforming cancer outcomes through the Cancer Platform. A huge thank you from me to Nick Jones of Soho House, all the artists involved, the organisers, the auction partners and everyone who has donated to make this happen.”