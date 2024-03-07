ROBERT TRUJILLO And INFECTIOUS GROOVES Handpick THE INSPECTOR CLUZO For Australian Tour

Gascony, France-based blues-rock duo, The Inspector Cluzo, have announced their return to Australia after 15 years away. The funk metal supergroup Infectious Grooves hand-picked the band as the special guests on their tour, beginning March 30 in Melbourne.

The band told fans, “We're so excited to be coming back to see you this Easter to play shows with the funk metal monster that is Infectious Grooves.”

The Inspector Cluzo appearing with Infectious Grooves:

March

30 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum

31 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall

April

4 - Adelaide, Australia - Hindley Street Music Hall

5 - Sydney, Australia - UNSW Roundhouse

Then, in May, The Inspector Cluzo will embark on their first-ever North American headline tour. The “Running A Family Farm Tour 2024” gets underway May 1 at The Basement in Nashville, TN and then travels the continent through the month. Highlights include an eagerly awaited festival appearance at Atlanta, GA’s Shaky Knees (May 4) as well as stops at such renowned venues as Oklahoma City, OK’s Diamond Ballroom (May 10), Chicago, IL’s Subterranean (May 20), and New York City’s Mercury Lounge (May 27).

