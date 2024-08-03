ROBERT TRUJILLO Looks Back On His METALLICA Audition - "We End Up Drinking Until Five In The Morning..." (Video)

Beneath The Bassline has shared a clip of bassist Robert Trujillo looking back on his audition for Metallica back in 2003.

Robert: "Eleven o'clock in the evening rolls around, and Lars (Ulrich / drums) is getting ready to leave, getting in his car at the headquarters, and he says 'Hey, let's go get a drink.' I'm like, 'Okay.' At the time I could hold my own, I think, with a few beers. We end up drinking until five in the morning, and I've gotta play the next day. We've gotta be there at 10:00am or something, so I've had very little sleep, and I've got the worst hangover of my life, and I've gotta play music with Metallica."

Beneath The Bassline, released in 2021, is a feature length documentary starring some of the world’s most influential heroes of the bass guitar. Travelling to Fodera Guitars in Brooklyn, Sadowsky Guitars in Long Island City and Aguilar Amplification in Manhattan’s Soho district – featuring never-before-seen performance footage and interviews with the likes of Victor Wooten, Billy Sheehan, Will Lee, Stanley Clarke, Bootsy Collins, Felix Pastorius, John Patitucci, Larry Graham and Marcus Miller, this superb documentary gives you access to some of the most incredible bass guitarists on the planet. Go to this location for more information.