ROBIN McAULEY Shares "Soulbound" Lyric Video

Today, Robin McAuley proudly shares the title track from his upcoming solo album, Soulbound, due February 28 via Frontiers Music Srl.

About the single, McAuley shared this: "Very excited about the release of another single 'Soulbound' the title track from my new and third solo record on Frontiers Music Srl. I can’t wait for you to hear this and I know you are going to love it. Give it a like 👍🏻 and share it on your social media platforms and I look forward to reading your comments. You guys Rock!!! PLAY IT LOUD!!!"

Check out the new lyric video below:

This new album sees McAuley's voice continuing to defy time, sounding as inspired and powerful as ever. The new album is definitively more guitar-driven straight hard rock compared to his previous albums and is still wonderfully melodic, infectious, and fist-in-the-air uplifting.

McAuley comments on Soulbound: "I can't wait to share Record #3 with you all from Frontiers Music SRL. Soulbound is a much edgier, harder guitar-driven record than my previous two for the label. In addition, I'm working with a new producer from the Frontiers label, Aldo Lonobile, who brought these songs to life with his Kick-Ass production. PLAY IT LOUD !!!!! I think you're gonna Luv It!!!!"

Soulbound showcases the respected Irish rock singer's desire to make a strong musical statement in what is proving to be his most creative period.

After reemerging on the recording side of the music industry with guest spots on Michael Schenker Fest albums and tours in addition to fronting the hard rock supergroup Black Swan, McAuley was (and still is) feeling invigorated and ready to explore even more creative output to let the world see that his voice is still as powerful as ever.

Work for Soulbound began in early 2024, following an intense musical period in between tour dates and studio work. With a slightly different production approach compared to the previous album, Robin’s vocal performance here is simply outstanding. Truly an iconic voice of the genre, 'Soulbound' solidly delivers the more hard and heavy aspects of this respected artist.

Robin's backing band includes some of the previous artists who appeared with him on previous efforts, including guitarist Andrea Seveso, as well as some new talent such as guitarist Alessandro Mammola and drummer Alfonso Mocerino.

Soulbound is produced by Aldo Lonobile. Pre-order here.

Soulbound tracklisting:

"‘Til I Die"

"Soulbound"

"The Best Of Me"

"Crazy"

"Let It Go"

"Wonders Of The World"

"One Good Reason"

"Bloody Bruised And Beautiful"

"Paradise"

"Born To Die"

"There Was A Man"

"Crazy" (Alternative Mix) Bonus Track Japan

"‘Til I Die" video:

Credits:

Produced By: Aldo Lonobile

Studio: TMH Studio, Institute Of Noise LA

Recorded By: Aldo Lonobile, except vocals recorded by Andy Zuckerman

Mixed By: Aldo Lonobile

Mastered By: Aldo Lonobile

Robin McAuley is widely recognized as one of the great singers of a golden period in hard rock music. His voice can be heard on albums from Grand Prix and Far Corporation, and of course, on the chart-topping MSG records Perfect Timing, Save Yourself, and MSG.'Through these releases, he was introduced to hard rock fans around the globe, who no doubt recognized the inherent talent and skill in his vocal abilities.

Once he departed MSG, McAuley released one solo record in 1999, then joined AOR legends Survivor. He then re-grouped with Schenker in Michael Schenker Fest on their recent records Resurrection and Revelation, and of course, in what was an absolute revelation to hard rock fans around the world, in 2020, he came out swingin' as the frontman of the supergroup Black Swan, where he joined forces with Reb Beach (Whitesnake, Winger), Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, ex-Dokken), and Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, Mr Big).

Band lineup:

Robin McAuley - Vocals

Andrea Seveso, Alessandro Mammola - Guitars

Aldo Lonobile - Bass/additional guitars

Alfonso Mocerino - Drums

Additional keyboards: Antonio Agate

(Photo - Enzo Mazzeo)