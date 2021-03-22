Robot Metal Band ELECTROMANCY Cover DARKTHRONE's "Transilvanian Hunger" In New Video

Robot Metal band Electromancy have a released a video of their cover of Darkthrone's "Transilvanian Hunger" via Terra Relicta. The song is from their upcoming EP, Robot Black Metal, which will be out on April 30th.

Composed by a human, performed by actual robots, Electromancy redefines the primitive notions of “futuristic.” After struggling with chronic illness, composer Satyra became too disabled to continue to play instruments. Rather than give in, Satyra began building custom robots to play the instruments and unleash their music. The result is an unearthly black metal sound, impossible to replicate by mere humans.

Robot Black Metal can be pre-ordered now at this location. The cover art is pictured below: