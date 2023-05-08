Rock Based Slots

Slot games represent one of the most popular categories in every casino. Whether you're interested in playing in a land-based casino or you prefer to play in an online casino site, undoubtedly, you'll find high-quality slot casino games in hundreds of different versions.

Actually, one of the main advantages of playing slots, especially when you play on a casino site, is the sheer variety of options available. Namely, game developers continue to innovate and create slot games on many different themes.

Since the demographics of casino players have expanded, so did the themes and features of different slot games; as a result, you are able to try your luck with everything from Egyptian-inspired slots like Book of Ra Deluxe to Asian-inspired slots and even rock-themed slots. Rock-themed slots combined the best of worlds for fans of rock music - popular rock tracks and rock music- and exciting online slots by some of the best developers.

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses by Net Ent is one of its most popular slots with this theme. Featuring some of the best songs from Guns N' Roses, including Welcome to the Jungle, Chinese Democracy, and others, this represents one of the best games that you can play from this genre. It has beautiful graphics and realistic symbols that match the theme of the game, including its band members like Axel, Slash, and others.

The RTP is 96.98%, the maximum payout of up to 750x your stake, bonus spins, a multiplier bonus game, and more. You can listen to your favorite Guns'N' Roses songs and play the slot game on the move, as the title is optimized for mobile devices.

Jimi Hendrix

NetEnt created another title popular among fans of rock music that features a soundtrack from the famous guitarist. It's a five real 20-pay lines slot game that has a vibrant team and colorful symbols that also include Jimi Hendrix. It comes with an RTP of 96.91%, 12 bonus spins, respins, and much more.

Visually the game is captivating, and it features Jimi Hendrix playing on his guitar as well as a spectacular soundtrack with some of his best tracks like Purple Haze. Therefore, it is the perfect game for fans of Jimi Hendrix. The maximum winning potential is set to 80,000 coins, and it is a top-rated, mobile-friendly slot.

Heavy Metal Warriors

The lack of a specific heavy metal soundtrack doesn't make the slot less interesting, but you should expect soft rock to be the soundtrack instead. The main characters are four warrior women dubbed the 'Heavy Metal Warriors' which match the theme. Heavy Metal Warriors by iSoftBet is optimized for mobile gaming. It comes with 243 paylines, great multipliers, a respin, and 10-30 bonus spins that can potentially lead you to the main prize of 500x to 5,000x your stake.



Motörhead

Motörhead was developed by NetEnt based on the legendary rock band. The band actually didn't shy away from gambling, and one of the most popular songs is Ace of Spades, which NetEnt, also decided to include in the game as a symbol that acts as a wild. There are other popular songs included in the soundtrack, so overall, we would say it's the perfect spot for any fan of Motörhead. There are also beautiful visuals that depict the stage and main symbols.

It is a medium variance slot with 76 pay lines and an RTP of 96.98%. You can potentially win up to 10 bonus spins thanks to the scatter and also unlock mystery symbols that would help you land a winning combo. As one would expect, the game is optimized for mobile gaming, which means you can also play it on your mobile device and on mobile-friendly casino sites.

The Smashing Biscuit

A top-notch online slot with a rock theme by Pear Fiction - The Smashing Biscuit, follows an amateur band as they practice in their garage in the hopes of winning the Battle of the Bands. Even for a fake aspiring band, the music is quite good, and we think it was inspired by the legendary alternative rock band – the Smashing Pumpkins.

It is a medium variance slot from 2019 that will offer you an interactive gaming experience coupled with bonus games, bonus spins, and a multiplier. The slot is based on HTML5 technology, and it is therefore optimized for mobile gaming. You can quickly find a mobile-friendly casino site that offers the title and allows you to play the game on the go.

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne is also known as the godfather of heavy metal that remained popular throughout the years, even as the frontman of Black Sabbath, his career as a solo musician, and even a reality TV star. Although he has battled some health issues recently, he still remains active in the music industry.

He penned many timeless hits, and some of his best tracks are featured in the slot.

His face is depicted in the background, and he is one of the main characters in the game. Otherwise, there are 40 pay lines, an RTP of 96.30%-96.67%, and an Autoplay button. Moreover, there are wilds, multipliers, and bonus spins, which will further make your experience more exciting. Keep in mind that this is also a mobile-friendly slot which means that you can try your luck on your Android and Apple mobile devices.

Summary

In conclusion, thanks to the rapid evolution of online casinos, there are more than enough slot games to choose from. If you are a fan of rock, you can also find games inspired by your favorite bands and artists. Rock-themed slots are also popular because they normally feature some popular songs from their albums, allowing you to play an engaging slot game and listen to your favourite songs at the same time.

Actually, some of the industry-leading and prominent developers in the market have contributed to this game category, and we expect even more slots to come which are based on rock bands and artists in the future.

