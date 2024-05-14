Rock Classics … You Need To Know These Hits!

We present our top 30 rock classics of all time! In order to cover as broad a spectrum as possible, everything from Jimi Hendrix from the late 1960s to the rock classics of the 80s and 90s to classics from the early 2000s is included. As this is my own personal selection, I have not ranked my favourite rock songs. A colourful mix, regardless of style or decade. Just the way rock should be! Speaking of classics, don't miss out on the timeless casino offers such as Richard casino codes - enhance your experience with exclusive codes available at Richard Casino.

Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin

This absolute rock classic, which should not be missed, is from 1971. You have probably heard almost everything about the most famous rock classic. But did you know that the song is banned? In the film Wayne's World, a sign in a guitar shop warns people not to play the song. The reason for this is that the rock classic was played so often that it got on everyone's nerves. We can't understand that…

Sex On Fire - Kings Of Leon

You also need to know this rock classic. The band Kings Of Leon was founded by the brothers Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill and their cousin Matthew Followill. A real family bond. The song is probably the newest in our list, just over ten years old and already a real classic.

Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

Everyone probably knows this song. The classic from 1981 has made numerous appearances in film and television. You can hear the rock classic in the final scene of the successful mafia series The Sopranos, in which Tony Soprano sits down to a supposedly quiet dinner with his family. It is also used in the doctor sitcom Scrubs. Probably the most famous series cover can be found in the musical series Glee, which has made the rock classic even more popular.



Sweet Child O‘ Mine - Guns N’ Roses

The video for this classic shows all the band members in their own style and idiosyncrasies. This went completely through the roof with the young generation at the time and triggered a style revolution. The days of glittering and shiny glam rock were over. The new trend was set by the cool guys next door with their bandanas and simple denim and leather jackets. These guys just plug in their amp and rock out.



Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd

Another absolute classic from the rock world is Wish You Were Here. If you listen very carefully, you can hear a soft cough in the 26th second. This should create the effect of a man listening to the radio and playing the guitar. In the 31st second you will hear a soft sniffing sound. According to some rumours, this is a synonym for David Gilmour quitting smoking.

I Love Rock N' Roll - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

This hit was originally written by the band Arrows. Joan Jett then recorded her well-known and more aggressive cover version a few years later with two members of the Sex Pistols. The original classic rock song soon became a feminist anthem and inspired many female musicians.

Black Velvet - Alannah Myles

This song by Alannah Myles is a tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll: Elvis Presley. The name Black Velvet is said to come from the black velvet canvases on which Elvis' portraits were painted and his hair dye Black Velvet. The line: ‘A new religion that'll bring you to your knees’ is intended to represent the religious worship of Presley's fans.



So What - Pink Pink's pop-rock song

‘So What’ is meant as a joke, according to her own statements. In the song, she deals with her separation from her husband at the time, who even makes an appearance in the video. Pink sings about the airs and graces and the fame of a rock star, among other things.

Bring Me To Life - Evanescence

This hard rock song is one of our newest rock classics and was only released in 2003. The song became particularly well known through the soundtrack to the action film Daredevil. Among other things, the song features the orchestral playing of a 22-piece string section.

Last Resort - Papa Roach

This song is from the year 2000, but can already be considered a rock classic. The name of the band comes from lead singer Jacoby Shaddix's grandfather. Rather atypical for rock songs, the opening line is ‘Cut my life into pieces’ instead of a riff, which makes the song particularly memorable.

Mr Brightside - The Killers

The rock classic ‘Mr Brightside’ is the debut single by the band The Killers and has been a huge success for years. Lead singer Brandon Flowers was so convinced by the guitarist's first chords that he immediately wrote down all the lyrics with great enthusiasm. That's exactly why there is no 2nd verse - this one is the same as the first.



We Will Rock You - Queen

Everyone knows this song: the rock anthem by Queen. We Will Rock You’ is particularly popular at sporting events. According to BMI, it is the most played song at sporting events! In 2012 alone, it was even played over half a million times at the Olympic Games in London.

It's My Life - Bon Jovi

Most people know the glam metal band with their successes from the 1980s. The song It's My Life, however, is from the year 2000, making Bon Jovi one of the few bands to land a top hit in the new century after their commercial success in the 1980s.

Eye Of The Tiger - Survivor

This rock classic is a film song. Actor Sylvester Stallone had ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ specially written for the film Rocky by the band Survivor. The title comes from the film quote ‘Stay focused and keep the eye of the tiger’. The song's drumbeat is intended to echo the beats of boxing: Left - left, right, left.

The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy

The Irish band Thin Lizzy originally didn't want to include this hit on their album Jailbreak. Due to a deal with their record label, only 10 songs were allowed on it. But then their management came along and announced: We have a hit! From then on, things went uphill again.

Sultans Of Swing - Dire Straits

This well-known rock song exists in various cover versions. Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler has always changed his solo performance of this song, and there is even an eleven-minute live version. There is also a version with Eric Clapton, a heavy metal cover and a German version of the rock classic.



Born To Be Wild - Steppenwolf

This rock classic was written by Mars Bonfire, the brother of the band's drummer. The song has been covered over 66 times - in all kinds of versions. Included by the rock band The Cult, by blues singer Etta James, by the Balkan brass band Fanfare Ciocărlia and Ozzy Osbourne with Miss Piggy.

Where Is My Mind? - Pixies

This song was released as early as 1988, but it only really became a success in 1999 thanks to the cult film Fight Club. There is even a 24-page children's book that uses the song to tell the bizarre adventure story of a little skater girl.



Hotel California - Eagles

This country rock song won the Grammy for Record of the Year in 1977. There are numerous interpretations of the song's background. Among other things, it is said to be about a hotel in San Francisco, which was converted by the Satanist Anton LaVey into his self-proclaimed Church of Satan.

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones

This rock song was released in 1965 and is therefore one of the oldest rock classics on our list. The Rolling Stones played their first US tour in Florida. That night, guitarist Keith Richards woke up with the riff and the line ‘Can't get no satisfaction’. He recorded the legendary line and immediately went back to sleep.

You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC

The guitar solo in this song is considered one of the greatest rock solos of all time. It was recorded in the Bahamas in the 1980s and is said to have been inspired by the girls there. The accompanying album Back In Black has sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

Carry On Wayward Son - Kansas

You can hear guitars, basses and even an organ on this song. ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ is considered one of the greatest hard rock songs. In the series Supernatural, it was played in every season finale and became the unofficial anthem of the series.

I Want You To Want Me - Cheap Trick

This song was a number 1 hit in Japan. The band Cheap Trick played ‘I Want You To Want Me’ on tour in the sacred Budokan temple in Tokyo in 1978. It is one of the rare rock songs that begins with the chorus.

Don't Look Back In Anger - Oasis

In England, this rock song was a total number 1 hit - something that cannot be said of other countries such as Germany. The line ‘Stand up beside the fireplace / Take that look right off your face’ is said to have been said regularly by the mother of the two Gallagher brothers at Christmas so that she could take the family photo.

Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes

This hit from 2003 has won numerous awards and is very popular today. Seven Nation Army is particularly popular with football fans, for example the riff is an anthem for Italian fans. It is also said to be one of the standard songs of the Oktoberfest band.

Hold The Line - TOTO

The band Toto released their debut single Hold The Line in 1978. In the simple video for Hold The Line, the singer wears colourful braces. Toto was one of the few bands to produce their own music videos before MTV.

All Along The Watchtower - Jimi Hendrix

This song was written by Bob Dylan as a folk song. Jimi Hendrix recorded a cover of the song just one year later. He changed it significantly with his psychedelic guitar playing and introduced a new rhythm. Today, Jimi's guitar solo in particular is very famous and popular.

Black Betty - Ram Jam

Originally an African-American labour song from the 1930s, Black Betty was recorded in 1977 by the American rock band Ram Jam. The cover was very popular, but was also boycotted by civil rights organisations.

Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

The two solos in this rock classic appeared to guitarist Ed King in a dream. Although the song is about rural southern life in Alabama, none of the band members were from the US state. The rock song caused some controversy regarding racial segregation and the like.

Gloria - Patti Smith

The song was originally written by Van Morrison in 1964 and recorded by his former band Them. Due to its simple playing style with only three chords, it is very popular with guitar beginners. About ten years later, Patti Smith recorded the song, changing the lyrics inspired by the emerging punk rock movement and leaving only the chorus the same.

Nothing Else Matters - Metallica

According to frontman James Hetfield, this power rock ballad was written on tour and in various hotels. The music video has over a billion views on YouTube. To mark the 30th anniversary of the Black Album, the tribute The Metallica Blacklist will be released in September 2021, on which well-known singers and bands cover their favourite Metallica songs.