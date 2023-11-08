Rock Wives DANIELLA CLARKE And BARBARANNE WYLDE Launch "The Honest AF Show" Podcast

Daniella Clarke And Barbaranne Wylde are Honest AF! The rock wives, entrepreneurs, multi-million dollar enterprise leaders, and beauty junkies are the hosts of The Honest AF Show - a weekly podcast that dishes on the best in beauty, fashion, health, family, and all things girl power! From A-list celebrity guests, to Honest AF product reviews, this is a podcast you'll want to binge! One listen and you'll know why fans are saying, "I'm obsessed!" and "You ladies are my tribe!"

Daniella Clarke: Daniella Clarke is a fashion visionary born of a rock 'n' roll fairy tale. While on a family vacation in California, Daniella met her prince charming, Gilby Clarke, while walking down Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Thirty-plus years later, it's a rockin' love story that is still going strong. While hitting the road with Gilby during his stint with Guns N' Roses, Daniella started designing one-of-a-kind jeans that caught the eye of models and celebrities worldwide. From this kitchen table venture, a $200 million dollar fashion empire was born. As the founder and president of Frankie B., Daniella revolutionized the denim market, creating the instantly recognizable, low-rise silhouette that defined an era. She built an international brand around L.A.'s free-thinking, rocker-chic spirit, with one guiding design principle: "When you turn around and look in the mirror, you want a good view." In 2004, Daniella was awarded the MAFI Fashion Innovator of the Year award, has been featured in major magazines from Vogue to Glamour to People. As a style expert, she has appeared on "America's Next Top Model," "Access Hollywood," "Extra," E! and CNN. After selling Frankie B. in 2011, she embarked on a new chapter as creative director for the iconic active wear brand SOLOW. Clarke was recruited to redirect the brand in 2014 and became a partner in 2019. Listen weekly to Daniella's segment, Ask Daniella, where she answers listener questions on all things fashion, style and beauty-related!

Barbaranne Wylde: Barbaranne Wylde is a beauty & wellness-obsessed woman married to her high school sweetheart, who just happens to be a Rock Star - Zakk Wylde. Mother to four children, ranging in age from 27-7, and the wife/manager to Zakk Wylde & Black Label Society, Barbaranne is the epitome of a woman who can, literally, do it all. A music industry executive that has worked in all facets of the industry from A&M Records to Zakk Wylde, Barbaranne is currently President and owner of a multi-million dollar merchandising company, and manages a publishing and masters catalog. Tune in to Barbaranne's weekly Honest AF Show segment, Barb's Bag Of Tricks!, for product reviews on everything from beauty products to treatments to personal items. It's an Honest AF Show fan favorite!

