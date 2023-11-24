ROGER TAYLOR And BRIAN MAY Reveal Trade Secrets On How They Close A QUEEN Show; "The Greatest Live" Episode 41 Streaming (Video)

Queen have released the 41st episode in their series, The Greatest Live. Watch below.

A message reveals: "Anyone at a Queen live show never wants it to end, but building to a thundering climax is what this band does best! In an exclusive, brand new interview, Roger Taylor and Brian May share the trade secrets behind how they close a Queen show, revealing the role of the all important Encore, and how over the years the fans have learned the important role they have to play."