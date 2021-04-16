RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Talks Hearing KISS Alive For The First Time - "I Knew As Soon As I Heard It That This Is What I Wanted To Do With My Life"

Sons Of Apollo / former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal recently guested on The Sessions for a career-spanning interview. He also shares his inspirational thoughts on the music industry, tips and stories to empower you.

Bumblefoot: "I vividly remember as if it was yesterday, at a friend's house, I picked up this album that had just come out in late '75. It had these four painted faces with this hair - were they men or women? - we pop it on, you hear the audience, you hear Paul Stanley... it was KISS Alive. I heard that thing, and at the age of 5 going on 6, I knew as soon as I heard it - as if it was some kind of subliminal message or something - that this is what I wanted to do with my life. It was almost like these doors opened and that album was like these big hands that just pushed me through it. I just followed the path of what I saw. I didn't know how to play an instrument, I didn't know how to write a song - I was a kid - but I knew that was the end goal."

In September 2020, guitar legend Joe Satriani released the video below along with the following message:

"Bumblefoot can play so inside, then so outside, all within eight bars, it makes my head spin. But, I like it! He is a complete original who sings, writes and plays guitar like no other. His take on 'Gnaahh' is insane. Watch how he nails my Whammy Pedal parts without a Whammy pedal!!!"



