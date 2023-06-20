RONNIE JAMES DIO Nearly Joined SWEET In 1979, Says Guitarist ANDY SCOTT; Video

In a new interview with Rock History Music (watch below), Sweet guitarist, Andy Scott, reveals that late metal legend, Ronnie James Dio, nearly replaced outgoing singer Brian Connolly in the band in 1979.

Says Andy, "Ronnie James Dio was up for the gig, you know, to replace Brian, because he and I, you know, got on really well. And I'd already made the decision for everybody - I said, ‘Look, this is not a decision that I’m gonna make, or two of us are gonna make, it’s the three of us or nothing. If three of us don't agree that this is the right way to go - it can't be a two to one... And of course (bassist) Steve (Priest) didn't want to do it, he said, 'I think we can do it just as a three-piece'. And now I think he was probably wrong, you know, adding a singer might have changed the dynamic again, 'cause Sweet, we're used to having a frontman.”

Hear more from Andy Scott in the video below: