RONNIE JAMES DIO - Unreleased Song Written Prior To His Death With Guitarist DOUG ALDRICH To Be Included On Forthcoming Rarities Collection

Ronnie James Dio's widow and manager, Wendy Dio, recently guested on Tucson rock radio station KFMA Rock 102.1, and during the interview she discussed the forthcoming Dio collection of unreleased and rare recordings. She revealed that an

unreleased track due to appear is one that Ronnie was working on with guitarist Doug Aldrich just before he passed away.

Aldrich discussed the song in question during a 2017 inteview with Roppongi Rocks, saying, "I have a demo of Ronnie, an unreleased song nobody's ever heard. I offered it to Wendy and, I don't know, maybe she forgot about it, but I said 'I have this song. It's really haunting.' It was during (the) time he wrote 'Electra'. I just played on it. We were kind of bouncing around some of his ideas and working on some of them. Before we did 'Electra', he had this other one that he said, 'Can you put a solo on this?' and he gave me the track. He doubled his voice, it's just really trippy. At some point, it will have to come out. I actually have the recording session, which has got Ronnie playing bass, Ronnie playing rhythm guitar and vocals. And then a drum machine. One day."

Ronnie James Dio, who died of gastric cancer in 2010, reigns as one of the most influential rock artists of all time and one of the greatest vocalists ever. With an illustrious recording career spanning from the 1950’s through to the 2000’s, the documentary follows his trajectory from sideman into singer, songwriter and frontman of not one, but three, of rock’s internationally-renowned, multi-Platinum-selling arena attractions: Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio. Famous for popularizing the “devil horns” hand gesture that is now synonymous with hard rock and heavy metal music, Dio was known for not wavering in his pursuit of his rock and roll dreams and continues to influence a new generation of music artists. His fans the world over remember him not only for his massive talent, but for his kindness, resulting in millions of dollars raised for cancer research in his memory.