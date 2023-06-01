RONNIE ROMERO Confirms He Is No Longer MICHAEL SCHENKER's Vocalist - "I Don't Have Any Bad Feelings"; Audio

Singer Ronnie Romero has confirmed in an interview with Rafabasa.com that he is no longer Michael Schenker's singer.

Romero: “You told me that we were going to talk about Michael Schenker, and the truth is that on Sunday I did my last concert with Michael. That's right, on Sunday I did my last concert at a festival in Germany, the Hard Rock Festival, and the next day I told Michael and his management that I was not going to continue in the band.”

Rafabasa.com: "Obviously there are things that shouldn't be told, that stay inside, but I imagine that the differences between you and Michael Schenker's direction have been determining factors for you to leave the band? Can we say that?"

Romero: “Yeah, in part, but it is a sum of things. It's been a long time since I recorded my solo album with original songs, it's a very special album for me because, as I've said, it's the first time that I'm totally involved in the composition, in the production. Andy and I have been in charge of the mix, production and everything, it was a special album and I wanted to give it some space and do my job to stop being the singer of... obviously it was good for my career and I'm very grateful to everyone, starting with Ritchie Blackmore, Michael Schenker and many others, but I think it was time to see if I could walk on my own. But also there was certain discomforts because one considers that the treatment should be different at certain times, and because of that you get frustrated, disappointed, and it was time to leave. Apart from that, everything is fine, I don't have any bad feelings, we have a very good relationship, maybe he is the musician who has inspired me the most, but the time has come to make a decision and stop being someone else’s vocalist.”

Listen to the interview at Rafabasa.com.