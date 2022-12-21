ROSE TATTOO Announce New Guitarist RONNIE SIMMONS

Angry Anderson, frontman for Australian rock band Rose Tattoo, introduces the band's new guitarist with the following message:

"Brothers and sisters, over recent weeks we have been deliberating as to whom might come into Rose Tatt’s line up to fill the position left by Bob’s departure... well, the wait is over as we have decided on our replacement and I am very pleased to announce our own Ronnie Simmons as our new guitarist, our own because, for those that don’t already know, Ronnie was born and raised here in Australia being fed a daily diet of all things Aussie Rock by seriously responsible parents, Rose Tattoo played a prominent role in his musical education, he told me many years ago that some of the first songs he learnt to play were Rose Tattoo toons and since then he has held a dream of one day joining our band for some musical adventure so here we are welcoming a new player into our brotherhood who was raised on our music, no finer pedigree needed!

"Ronnie and I first met quite some years ago, he was still a pup, well compared to the rest of us he still is, so he brings his youthful exuberance as well as his well known wizardry which has positioned him in the Los Angeles rock scene. He regularly plays in Richie Ramone and the Faster Pussycat crew to name just two.

"In recent years, since relocating to LA, he has earned himself a reputation as a consummate player, his guitar skills are now well known, his stage presence is charismatic but come see for yourself on that one!..Girls.

"Ronnie will debut with the Tatt’s in February 2023. See ya there or be square!......Ango."



Golden Robot Records recently released a remastered edition of Rose Tattoo's Beats From A Single Drum album, available to stream everywhere and on limited edition vinyl.

Beats From A Single Drum features 10 remastered songs from the 1986 album including "Calling", '"Michael Oreilly'" and '"Suddenly'", with the latter track featured as the wedding song for Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) on Neighbours. "Suddenly"was also featured in a wedding scene for the hit UK show Gavin and Stacey.

This era was defining for Rose Tattoo with a changed lineup, new members in the fold and Beats From A Single Drum released for the first time to great eagerness from fans and critics alike. The main contributing members of this album were Angry Anderson (vocals), Tim Gaze (guitar), Andy Cichon (keyboard/backing vocals) and Scott Johnston (drums/backing vocals). This pivotal time in Tatts history cemented the band as an established name and a force within the Australian music landscape.

This is not the first Rose Tattoo release Golden Robot has been involved with, previously releasing Tatts: Live in Brunswick (2017), Blood Brothers (2018) and Scarred for Live 1980-1982 (2018). The label was also home to the Tatts when they supported Guns N' Roses on their 2017 Australian stadium tour.

"We are truly excited to remaster what was the most commercially successful album for Rose Tattoo and Angry [Anderson]. Tatts will always be a rock n' roll institution with Angry being one of the most notable Australian front men of all time." says Golden Robot Records CEO & President, Mark Alexander-Erber.

Led by front man Angry Anderson, Beats From A Single Drum takes on a new life form to deliver a clear and familiar sound to Rose Tattoo fans. Beats From A Single Drum will be made available on vinyl in 2023, a must have for any serious record collector.

The vinyl will be available in 4 colours with a limited edition blue vinyl available for pre-order now. A further limited edition red vinyl will be made available in January, with black to follow in February and a limited edition USA exclusive green vinyl to be made available for pre-order in March.

Buy/stream Beats From A Single Drum here.

Tracklisting:

"Calling"

"Frightened Kid"

"Suddenly"

"Runaway"

"Winnie Mandela"

"Get It Right"

"Say Goodbye"

"Falling"

"Clear And Simple"

"Michael Oreilly"