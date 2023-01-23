ROTTING CHRIST Leader SAKIS TOLIS Releases New Single "Here Comes The Sun"; Visualizer

Rotting Christ frontman/founder, Sakis Tolis, has released a new single, entitled "Here Comes The Sun". Get the song here, and watch a visualizer video for the single below.

Says Sakis: "This is a song that I did write for Sun and I am grateful to share it with you via this platform. Feel free to listen to it, and I hope you will enjoy and feel the power of our sun stronger than ever!"