ROYAL HELL Sign With Heaven And Hell Records; Second Sight Of The Grand Seer Album Available In September

Heaven And Hell Records welcome Royal Hell into the fold and announce their forthcoming album, Second Sight Of The Grand Seer, scheduled for release in September.

Hailing from Northeastern Pennsylvania, the members of Royal Hell grew up in and around a small town called Exeter, located between the two cities of Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. The four members of the band, vocalist Matt V Peppe, guitarist Eugene Pavlico, bassist David Kusma Jr and drummer Rob Helme have all played together in prior bands. However, it wasn’t until 2016 that they would join forces and begin writing songs that would land on their 2019 self-released debut album “Higher Court”.

Trying to place genre parameters around the band isn’t the easiest thing to do as Royal Hell doesn’t exactly seem to fit in just one box. They pull influences from the classic rock of the ’60s, hard rock of the ‘70s and heavy metal of the ‘80s and ‘90s. All of which create a unique sound within the modern new wave of metallic hard rock music of the 2000s.

Playing bluesy hard rock songs head first into a speedier thrashing metal comes naturally to the band as they never set out to limit themselves creatively. Influences from Black Sabbath, Metallica, Tool, and The Misfits can easily be heard but that’s just scratching the surface. When one takes a musical journey with Royal Hell a myriad of sounds and influences will appear to the listener when fully submerged. Garnering a bit of a buzz in the local scene helped the band obtain supporting slots with Dokken, D.R.I., Cloven Hoof, and Anti-Flag to name a few higher profile shows they played in the area.

Over the last two years, Royal Hell has been at work writing and recording their follow-up Second Sight Of The Grand Seer. Recorded with engineer Joe Loftus, the album features 12 blistering rockers that drive the hooks deep into the listener and quickly reel them into an enigmatic rock n’ roll soundscape. The track "Destroyer" features special guest guitarist Glen Drover (King Diamond, Megadeth).

Second Sight Of The Grand Seer tracklisting:

"Saturn"

"Black Desert"

"Risen"

"Destroyer" (featuring Glen Drover)

"Blood Shield"

"Drugs"

"Leather"

"Hole In My Soul"

"Hot Blooded Dreams"

"Does it Matter Now?"

"Both Sides"

"Beware"

"Saturn":

"Blood Shield":